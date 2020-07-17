Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 360 medical graduates to treat COVID-19 patents in Nur-Sultan

Adlet Seilkhanov
17 July 2020, 19:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over 360 medical students are to treat COVID-19 patients at hospitals of Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites the press service of the capital's administration.

363 medical graduates, including 226 interns, 113 medical residents, 18 bachelor's degree students, 5 master's degree students, and one PhD student will work at the city's hospitals, clinics, dispensaries, and the ambulance depot.

Out of them, 43 have already joined as junior and middle medical personnel at the city's infectious center and the temporary hospital located at the Ramada Plaza hotel.

The graduates are said to be guided by senior medical workers.

Notably, over 200 more medical graduates have underwent training to work amid the pandemic.


