Over 350 cases of COVID-19 reported in Almaty rgn in 24 hrs

Adlet Seilkhanov
31 August 2021, 12:45
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty region has recorded 359 new daily COVID-19 cases, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the sanitary epidemiological control department of the region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 43,243, of which 30,487 are symptomatic, in Almaty region. The COVID-19 incidence rate is estimated at 2,023.2 per 100 thousand people in the region. COVID-19 cases have dropped from 1.1% to 0.9% over the past two weeks.

Over the past day, the region has reported 359 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 304 symptomatic and 55 asymptomatic ones, with the growth of 0.8%. Of the fresh daily cases, 49 have been reported in children under 14 years old, 33 in schoolchildren, and seven in students.

According to the Almaty region’s sanitary epidemiological control department, out of the daily case count Alakolsk district has reported 19 infections, Balkhashsk district - eight, Enbekshikazakhsk district – 18, Yeskeldinsk district – 13, Zhambyl district – 17, Ili district - nine, Karasai district – 20, Karatalsk district – three, Koksuks district – two, Panfilov district – 21, Sarkansk district – 15, Talgar district – 32, Uyghur district – right, Taldykorgan city – 163, and Tekeli city 11.

The region’s total number of COVID-19 recovered cases stands at 36,495. 54 patients have been discharged from hospitals and 346 released from home isolation in the region in the past 24 hours.

So far, 670,937 residents of Almaty region have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 546,479 – both jabs.


