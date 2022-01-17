Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Over 350,000 pupils get COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 January 2022, 16:22
Over 350,000 pupils get COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over 350,000 pupils got the COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan as of today,» public catering and education facilities control department of the sanitary and epidemiological control committee Maral Rakhimzhanova said.

Over 350,000 pupils got the COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan as of today. As of today, 353,500 children aged 12-18 or 27.7% of eligible contingent were given the 1st jab of the vaccine against COVID-19. 182,257 or 14.5% were fully vaccinated. The most vaccinated children of 90% fall on Turkestan region, 82% fall on East Kazakhstan.

She reminded that due to the health situation it is forbidden to hold mass events outdoors as well as indoors.


Coronavirus   Education    Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed