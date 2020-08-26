Go to the main site
    Over 35 mln COVID-19 tests carried out in Russia

    26 August 2020, 14:38

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian specialists have carried out more than 35 mln tests for the novel coronavirus, the sanitary watchdog said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    «More than 35.1 mln tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in Russia,» the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported. Over the past day 245,000 tests were carried out.

    According to the watchdog, some 211,224 people remain under medical supervision in Russia over a suspected coronavirus infection.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

