Over 348,000 get vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mother, Kazinform reports.

According to the commission, as of 31 December 2021, 348,906 people in Kazakhstan have been inoculated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. 143,054 people have been given the second dose of Pfizer vaccine.

280,784 teenagers, 19,841 pregnant women, and 48,261 nursing mothers have been vaccinated with the 1st component of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second component of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 115,872 teenagers, 7,630 pregnant women and 19,547 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November last year. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.



