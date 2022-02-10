Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 340,000 Kazakhstanis get fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine

Kudrenok Tatyana
10 February 2022, 10:23
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mother, Kazinform reports.

According to the Telegram channel of the commission, to date 720,199 people were immunized with the first component of Pfizer vaccine, while 415,555 people were vaccinated with the second component in Kazakhstan.

595,453 teenagers, 28,154 pregnant women, and 92,090 nursing mothers were inoculated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 340,760 teenagers, 18,379 pregnant women and 56,369 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.


