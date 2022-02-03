Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 340,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccines delivered to Turkestan region

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 February 2022, 20:15
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 90,000 doses of QazVac vaccine and over 250,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine have been delivered to Turkestan region. The vaccination campaign underway in the region goes according to the plan, Kazinform reports.

Deputy head of the regional public health department Altyn Dossanova revealed that there are 150 vaccination rooms in the region. In her words, presently Turkestan region is in the ‘green’ zone. The region reported only 34 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day. Over 183,000 people got revaccinated in Turkestan region.

To date, Turkestan region has documented 18,318 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.

As for vaccination figures, 157,797 people got inoculated with the first component of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The second component of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was administered to 80,560 people.


