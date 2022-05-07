Over 34,000 pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine 2nd jab

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 7 some 1,090,582 people were administered the 1st jab of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while 947,582 received both.

832,444 teens, 38,628 pregnant women and 137,501 nursing moms were inoculated with the 1st jab. 765,119 teens, 33,868 pregnant women and 123,159 breastfeeding moms fully completed the vaccination cycle, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

As earlier reported, 10 coronavirus patients are in critical condition.



