Over 339 thou fully immunized against COVID-19 in Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAIZNFORM - The first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccines has been given to 356,058 people and the second component to 339,706 people in Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kostanay region has reported 105 fresh daily COVID-19 cases with the daily growth rate of 0.19 %. Out of the 105 infected people 97 were tested for COVID-19 upon appointment requests, four after coming into contact with those infected, and four for preventive purposes.

Of the daily case count, 93 are symptomatic and 12 asymptomatic.

25 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Rudny city, 23 in Kostanay city, 10 in Zhitikar city, eight in Denisovsk district, eight in Kostanay district, seven in Karabalyksk district, five in Auliekolsk district, five in Mendykarinsk district, four in Arkalyk city, two in Lisakovsk city, two in Altynsarin district, two in B.Mailin district, two in Fedorovsk district, one in Kamystinsk district, and one in Uzunkol district.

The region recorded a total of 52,788 cases of the coronavirus infection as of February 17, 2022. The number of those recovered from the disease stands at 51,085.

