Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kostanay region

Over 339 thou fully immunized against COVID-19 in Kostanay rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 February 2022, 14:51
Over 339 thou fully immunized against COVID-19 in Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAIZNFORM - The first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccines has been given to 356,058 people and the second component to 339,706 people in Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kostanay region has reported 105 fresh daily COVID-19 cases with the daily growth rate of 0.19 %. Out of the 105 infected people 97 were tested for COVID-19 upon appointment requests, four after coming into contact with those infected, and four for preventive purposes.

Of the daily case count, 93 are symptomatic and 12 asymptomatic.

25 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Rudny city, 23 in Kostanay city, 10 in Zhitikar city, eight in Denisovsk district, eight in Kostanay district, seven in Karabalyksk district, five in Auliekolsk district, five in Mendykarinsk district, four in Arkalyk city, two in Lisakovsk city, two in Altynsarin district, two in B.Mailin district, two in Fedorovsk district, one in Kamystinsk district, and one in Uzunkol district.

The region recorded a total of 52,788 cases of the coronavirus infection as of February 17, 2022. The number of those recovered from the disease stands at 51,085.

Since February 1, 2021, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been given to 356,058 people and the second component to 339,706 people in the region.


Coronavirus   Kostanay region    COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events