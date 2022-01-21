Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 336,000 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kostanay region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 January 2022, 19:38
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM «As of January 21 this year some 358,034 people or 60.1% of eligible population were given the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 336,993 or 56.6% were fully vaccinated,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Kostanay region Yuri Sevostiyanov told a briefing.

As of January 21 this year some 358,034 people or 60.1% of eligible population were given the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 336,993 or 56.6% were fully vaccinated. 7,408 received the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine. 117 of them are pregnant women, 1,463 nursing moms, and 5,828 teens aged 12 and older, he said.

The same time, over 60,000 locals received the 3rd dose or booster jabs.

As earlier reported, the region toughened the COVID-19 quarantine measures as the coronavirus cases are rising.


