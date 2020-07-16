Over 330 mobile crews established in East Kazakhstan rgn

UST-KAMENOGORSK.KAZINFORM - More than 330 mobile crews have been formed in East Kazakhstan region to operate in the region during the quarantine period, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the regional Healthcare Department.

According to the department, the region is set to have 331 mobile crews including 71 in the city of Semey, 41 in Ust-Kamenogorsk and 219 in other districts and cities of the region.

Mobile crew medical workers examine patients, determine the level of blood oxygenation, conduct auscultation of lungs etc. in addition, mobile crews deliver medicines to patients’ homes.



