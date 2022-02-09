Over 330,000 Kazakhstani teens get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers, Kazinform reports.

According to the commission, as of 9 February 586,500 teenagers, 27,879 pregnant women, and 90,791 nursing mothers, were vaccinated with the 1st component of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second component of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 330,001 teenagers, 18,030 pregnant women and 54,819 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.