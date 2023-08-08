Over 33 thou to receive state support as part of inward migration in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Up to 33 thousand Kazakhstanis are to receive state support as part of inward migration, Tamara Duissenova, Labor and Social Protection of Population Minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.



According to her, such a measure is taken towards easing the country’s imbalance between the labor surplus and labor-deficit regions.

«In general, this year as part of the realization of the ‘Serpin’, ‘Auyl Amanaty’, ‘Auyl – El besigi’, ‘With a diploma to a village’ programs up to 33 thousand Kazakhstanis are to receive state support,» said Duissenova at the government meeting.

In addition, there has been a new instrument introduced – an economic mobility certificate providing for financial assistance worth 50% of the cost of housing not exceeding KZT4 million in a new location with a condition of employment in place.

As of today, such certificates have been granted to 224 families.