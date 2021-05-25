Over 33,000 receive both components of anti-COVID vaccine in N Kazakhstan

PETROPVALOVSK. KAZINFORM – 45 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The epidemiological situation has been deteriorating for the past 48 hours as North Kazakhstan region is now in the ‘yellow’ zone, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

According to the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department, of 45 fresh infections 39 cases are symptomatic.

The biggest number of new COVID-19 cases has been recorded in Petropavlovsk – 29. 9 fresh infections have been detected in Taiynshin district, 2 new COVID-19 cases – in Akzhar and M. Zhumabayev districts, one – in Yessil, Mamlyutsk, and Ualikhanovsk districts.

In the past 24 hours, local laboratories carried out 443 PCR tests.

The vaccination campaign is ongoing in North Kazakhstan region. 69,374 people in the region have already received the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second component has been administered to 33,350 people.

Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.