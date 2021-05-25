Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 33,000 receive both components of anti-COVID vaccine in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 May 2021, 16:43
Over 33,000 receive both components of anti-COVID vaccine in N Kazakhstan

PETROPVALOVSK. KAZINFORM – 45 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The epidemiological situation has been deteriorating for the past 48 hours as North Kazakhstan region is now in the ‘yellow’ zone, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

According to the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department, of 45 fresh infections 39 cases are symptomatic.

The biggest number of new COVID-19 cases has been recorded in Petropavlovsk – 29. 9 fresh infections have been detected in Taiynshin district, 2 new COVID-19 cases – in Akzhar and M. Zhumabayev districts, one – in Yessil, Mamlyutsk, and Ualikhanovsk districts.

In the past 24 hours, local laboratories carried out 443 PCR tests.

The vaccination campaign is ongoing in North Kazakhstan region. 69,374 people in the region have already received the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second component has been administered to 33,350 people.

Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.
Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media