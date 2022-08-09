Go to the main site
    • Over 320 new kindergartens to be opened in Kazakhstan – Minister

    9 August 2022 11:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Last year Kazakhstan saw opening of 534 kindergartens for some 47,000 children, Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the Government’s meeting Minister Aimagambetov delivered a report on the implementation of the national project ‘Quality education «Educated nation» claiming that everything went according the project’s plan last year. This year the work is being carried out in line with the plan as well, he added.

    Enrollment in primary education among Kazakhstani children aged 2-6 and aged 3-6 stands at 88,4% and 99%, respectively.

    According to Askhat Aimagambetov, several regions in Kazakhstan lag behind in terms of enrollment in primary education, namely Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions where only 1,000 places in kindergartens were available last year.

    He also revealed the plan to open 322 kindergartens for 34,000 children by yearend. So far the country saw opening of 140 kindergartens for 12,900 kids in the first half of 2022.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Education #Government of Kazakhstan #Kazakhstan
