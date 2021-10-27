Over 32,000 new jobs created in Aktobe region in 2021

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Over 32,000 new workplaces have been created in Aktobe region since the beginning of this year, a source at the regional administration told Kazinform correspondent.

Head of the employment coordination and social programs office of Aktobe region Aslanbek Shuinshaliyev confirmed that 32,300 new jobs, including 15,600 regular ones, had been created in the region since early 2021.

In his words, the implementation of the Enbek State Program has had a positive effective on the employment sector of Aktobe region.

«As of 1 October 2021, 32,300 new workplaces, including 15,600 regular ones, have been created. Up to 53,400 unemployed persons are expected to be hired as part of the program this year. To date, 46,558 people have been employed within the framework of the program,» he said Tuesday.

He added that 1,498 people have been trained under the Bastau Business project to start their own business and realize their business ideas. 1,255 people have received non-refundable grants to the tune of KZT695,4 million to bring their business ideas to life.