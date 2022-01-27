Over 316 thou people receive 2nd shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 316,000 people have been administered the second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, in total, 582,190 people, including 476,669 teenagers, 24,646 pregnant women and 75,931 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 316,281, including 257,635 teens, 15,287 pregnant women, and 43,348 nursing women.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 13,652 cases of and 11,305 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



