Over 316,000 inoculated against COVID-19 in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1,257 people were inoculated against the coronavirus infection in Almaty city on Sunday. So far, the vaccine has been administered to 316,407 people in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The public health department of the city revealed that 143 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were registered in Almaty city on June 6. Of those, 25 cases are symptomless. 37 people were released from hospitals after recovering from the novel coronavirus.

1,258 people, including 57 children, are still being treated for COVID-19 at local infectious hospitals. 24 COVID-19 patients are on life support. 1,347 people are treated for the coronavirus infection at home.

Currently, Almaty residents can pick three COVID-19 vaccine options as 22,040 doses of Sputnik V vaccine, 815 doses of QazVac vaccine and 18,293 doses of HayatVax vaccine are available.

211 vaccination centers function at healthcare facilities, schools, culture and sports facilities as well as shopping malls of the city.



