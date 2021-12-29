Over 314 thou people receive 1st shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 314,000 people have been administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 252,758 teenagers, 17,963 pregnant women and 43,870 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 95,800 teens, 6,357 pregnant women, and 16,261 nursing women.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Notably, the country has logged 393 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 718 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



