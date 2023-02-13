Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Over 31,600 dead from last week's powerful quakes in southern Türkiye

13 February 2023, 15:42
Over 31,600 dead from last week's powerful quakes in southern Türkiye

ANKARA. KAZINFORM At least 31,643 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the country's disaster agency said on Monday, Kazinform reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

More than 238,459 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement.

Almost 158,165 people have been evacuated from the quake-hit regions so far, AFAD said.

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday said a total of 9,793 foreign personnel from 74 nations are currently continuing their efforts in the field.

Photo: aa.com.tr

Related news
Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 44,218
Turkish rescuers keen on learning from Kazakh colleagues
Quake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Теги:
Read also
Millennia-old bone skates unearthed in China's Xinjiang
31st Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to see thrilling face-offs after intriguing ATP 500 draw
Massive winter storm creates chaos, havoc for US state of California
Record 371-million-euro Superenalotto jackpot won
Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast
Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 44,218
Argentina reaffirms commitment to cooperation in Antarctica
Arslantepe Mound in Türkiye partially damaged after strong quakes
News Partner
Popular
1 Secretary Blinken to travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India
2 Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
3 Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
4 Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast
5 1,670 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

News