Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    Over 31,000 people evacuated from flooded Maktaaral district

    4 May 2020, 11:46

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Starting from 2nd of May, 31606 people have been evacuated from the settlements in Maktaaral district, Turkestan region, Kazinform has learnt from the regional Akimat.

    As of today, 4 631 houses have been flooded in Zhana-Turmys (46), Zhenis (130), Firdousi (250), Orgebas (194), Dostyk (11) rural areas. It was reported that 24 evacuation points created in the village of Atakent.

    Rescue operation, involving 986 people, 4 boats and 180 units of equipment, is underway.

    It bears to remind that the flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. As a result, 10 villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 31,000 local residents to evacuate. The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind on May 1.

    As a result of the flooding, the state of emergency was imposed in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region which borders Uzbekistan. On May 2, President Tokayev ordered to lend a helping hand to those affected by the flooding in Maktaaral district.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Incidents Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future