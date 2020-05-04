Over 31,000 people evacuated from flooded Maktaaral district

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Starting from 2nd of May, 31606 people have been evacuated from the settlements in Maktaaral district, Turkestan region, Kazinform has learnt from the regional Akimat.

As of today, 4 631 houses have been flooded in Zhana-Turmys (46), Zhenis (130), Firdousi (250), Orgebas (194), Dostyk (11) rural areas. It was reported that 24 evacuation points created in the village of Atakent.

Rescue operation, involving 986 people, 4 boats and 180 units of equipment, is underway.

It bears to remind that the flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. As a result, 10 villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 31,000 local residents to evacuate. The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind on May 1.

As a result of the flooding, the state of emergency was imposed in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region which borders Uzbekistan. On May 2, President Tokayev ordered to lend a helping hand to those affected by the flooding in Maktaaral district.