Over 307,000 teens get fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 February 2022, 12:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers, Kazinform reports.

According to the Ministry, as of 6 February, 567,281 teenagers, 27,283 pregnant women, and 87,809 nursing mothers were vaccinated with the 1st component of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second component of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 307,561 teenagers, 17,361 pregnant women and 51,749 nursing mothers.

Recall that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.


