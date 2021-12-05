Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 300 women get vaccinated with Pfizer in Atyrau region

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 December 2021, 13:10
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 300 pregnant women and nursing mothers have been administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, in total, 612 people have been inoculated with Pfizer vaccine in the region. Of the 612, 18 are pregnant women, 312 are nursing mothers and 282 are teenagers at the age of 12 to 18.

It is worth to note that Pfizer vaccine is administered on a voluntary basis. Teenagers can get the vaccine with the consent of their parents or statutory representatives.

Earlier it was reported that a total of 230 thousand people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region.


