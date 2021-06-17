Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 300 treated for COVID-19 at healthcare facilities in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 June 2021, 16:53
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 333 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the healthcare department of Atyrau region, in the past 24 hours 62 people tested positive for COVID-19. Atyrau city alone logged in 46 fresh infections. Tengiz oilfield reported 10 new COVID-19 cases.

15 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the region in the past day. 522 residents of Atyrau region are treated for COVID-19 at home and 333 people are treated at various healthcare facilities.

Presently, Atyrau region is in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Earlier it was reported that inoculation with the second component of Sputnik vaccine resumed in Atyrau region.


