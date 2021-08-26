Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 300 test positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region in past 24h

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 August 2021, 19:15
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A total of 316 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Atyrau region in the past day. The biggest number of fresh infections were reported in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional healthcare department, Atyrau city alone accounted for 180 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. 42 fresh infections were logged at Tengiz oilfield. Moreover, 22 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Zhylyoisk district, 16 – in Indersk district, 20 – in Issataisk district, 10 – in Kyzylkoginsk district, 12 – in Kurmangazinsk district, 4 – in Makatsk district and 10 – in Makhambetsk district.

Of 316 newly confirmed cases, 178 COVID-19 cases were symptomatic, while 138 were symptomless.

539 people were discharged from hospitals after making full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in the region.

8,469 COVID-19 patients are receiving outpatient treatment, while over 1,000 are treated at the regional infectious facilities.

Presently, Atyrau region remains in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.


