Over 300 positive COVID-19 cases detected at Beijing 2022

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – 308 members of the delegations that arrived in Beijing to take part in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games have tested positive for COVID-19 starting from 23 January 2022, the organizing committee confirmed Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the statement released by the organizers, 5,255 athletes and officials as well as 6,708 other Olympic stakeholders have arrived in China since 23 January.

As a result of extensive PCR testing at the local airport and closed loop, 308 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 111 athletes and officials as well as 197 Olympic stakeholders.

The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games is scheduled to take place in Beijing today.



