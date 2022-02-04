Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Over 300 positive COVID-19 cases detected at Beijing 2022

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 February 2022, 16:38
Over 300 positive COVID-19 cases detected at Beijing 2022

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – 308 members of the delegations that arrived in Beijing to take part in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games have tested positive for COVID-19 starting from 23 January 2022, the organizing committee confirmed Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the statement released by the organizers, 5,255 athletes and officials as well as 6,708 other Olympic stakeholders have arrived in China since 23 January.

As a result of extensive PCR testing at the local airport and closed loop, 308 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 111 athletes and officials as well as 197 Olympic stakeholders.

The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games is scheduled to take place in Beijing today.


Sport   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches