Over 300 pedestrian fatalities caused by speeding in Kazakhstan
23 August 2022 15:55

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Acting Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Zhandos Murataliyev says that each seventh road accident in the country is caused by the drivers ignoring speed limit requirements, Kazinform reports.

Every seventh victim of road accidents dies after being hit by a speeding driver, while every seventh gets injuries, according to Zhandos Murataliyev.

«In January-July 2022, road police have recorded 1,136 accidents caused by speed limit non-observation. 156 people have been killed and 1,442 people have been injured as a result,» he added.

Moreover, a quarter of those killed and injured in road crashes falls on pedestrians. «308 pedestrians died and another 2,168 got injuries in the reporting period» Zhandos Murataliyev added.


