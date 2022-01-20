Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 300 mln COVID-19 cases confirmed all over world, WHO says

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
20 January 2022, 20:12
GENEVA. KAZINFORM The COVID-19 total caseload all over the world has surpassed 330 mln, while the death toll has reached 5.55 mln, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated.

According to the latest data, as many as 332,617,707 people were infected with COVID-19 and some 5,551,314 others died. The COVID-19 incidence rose by 3,156,986 in the last 24 hours and the number of fatalities climbed by 6,889, TASS reports.

On January 12, there was registered a new high of 3,519,158 COVID-19 daily cases. The WHO counts only officially confirmed data provided by the countries.

The US ranks first in terms of COVID-19 cases, recording 66,254,888 cases of the infection. India occupies the second position (37,901,241 cases), followed by Brazil (23,074,791), the UK (15,399,304) and France (14,346,424). The US also has the highest death toll, confirming 846,647 COVID-19 fatalities, followed by Brazil with some 621,166 deaths and India with 487,202 mortalities. Then goes Russia with 323,376 deaths due to COVID-19 and Mexico with 301,469 fatalities.


Coronavirus   World News   WHO   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
