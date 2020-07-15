Over 300 medical workers join fight against COVID-19 in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Over 300 medical workers have joined the fight against the COVID-19 virus in East Kazakhstan region as the number of beds at infectious hospitals has risen, Kazinform reports.

According to the head of the regional health office, Ilyas Mukhamedzhan, those who joined include 148 doctors and 212 nurses. He also said that there are additional medical workers including medical university teachers from the city of Semey as well as medical graduates from across the country ready to join the COVID-19 battle.

In his words, there are 1,816 and 2,180 beds at infectious and temporary hospitals, respectively.

By September 1, the region expects to have 246 lung ventilators and 67 X-ray machines, which will be distributed to the districts including Zaisan, Kurchum, Beskaragay as well as others.

According to Mukhamedzhan, 88 seriously ill patients have been placed in intensive care unties, of which 8 are connected to lung ventilators. He went on to say that the region had received the humanitarian assistance that included personal protection gear from Qatar.

The regional health office says 3,077 coronavirus cases, including 1,739 symptomatic ones, have been registered in East Kazakhstan region since March 28. 905 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the region.



