Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Over 300 kindergartens to be opened in Kazakhstan by yearend

    19 July 2022 11:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 300 new kindergartens are expected to open doors in Kazakhstan this year, Vice Minister of Enlightenment Sholpan Karinova said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Karinova shared in a Facebook post that this year alone over 300 kindergartens will open their doors for children across Kazakhstan by yearend.

    «Over half of those will be private kindergartens. Thanks to state support, of 300, 140 kindergartens for more than 10,000 children have already been opened,» she wrote.

    Both private and public kindergartens, according to Karinova, will function under the same conditions.

    The vice minister added that preschool education in Kazakhstan is the only type of education which is not licensed. However, things are about to change soon.

    Kazakhstan is all set to introduce licensing of kindergartens starting from 2024. The authorities claim the process will be introduced gradually and ensure safe environment for Kazakhstani children at kindergartens.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Education #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association