Over 300 killed, 1,800 injured in M7.2 quake in Haiti

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 August 2021, 13:46
WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - At least 304 people were killed and 1,800 others injured after a magnitude-7.2 earthquake rocked Haiti on Saturday, The Associated Press reported, citing the country's civil protection agency, Kyodo reports.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a one-month state of emergency for the Caribbean nation, saying his government is conducting rescue operations and trying to ascertain levels of damage.

With many people reported missing, Henry was quoted by the AP as saying, «The most important thing is to recover as many survivors as possible under the rubble.»

The epicenter of the quake was about 125 kilometers west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with widespread damage reported.

Adding complexity to the situation, a tropical storm is also bearing down on the region.


