    Over 300 detained over robbery, looting following unrest in Kazakhstan

    4 February 2022, 22:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 300 people have been detained over robbery and looting following the January mass riots in Kazakhstan, head of the investigative department of the Internal Affairs Ministry Sanzhar Adilov said Friday, Kazinform reports.

    Adilov confirmed at the Friday press briefing of the Central Communications Service that the number of detained stands at 322. These people were detained and placed into temporary detention facilities for robbery and looting during the unrest in Kazakhstan in early January.

    According to Sanzhar Adilov, investigators are collecting evidence in order to check all the details of the events which happened in early January 2022.

    All detainees go through thorough medical check-ups before being placed into detention facilities.

    Mass riots erupted in several cities of Kazakhstan, mostly in Almaty, in early January 2022 due to high fuel prices. Kazakhstan imposed a two-week state of emergency across the country.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

