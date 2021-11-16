Over 300 citizens get Pfizer vaccine in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 339 citizens have been immunized on the first day of vaccination with Pfizer vaccines, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Health Office of Nur-Sultan.

As of November 15, 14 expectant mothers (16-36-week pregnant), 133 nursing women, and 192 teenagers aged from 12 to 17 have been inoculated as the city is rolling out Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccines.

According to Aliya Rustemova, vaccination of eligible citizens with Comirnaty started in Nur-Sultan. She was pleased to witness many willing expectant mothers, nursing women, and teenagers. She also noted eagerness of schoolchildren and students’ parents taking their children to get shots.

She also noted that the vaccination run smoothly at the city’s schools with all pupils being checked, receiving the necessary information, and approval for vaccination.

The shots were given mostly to teenagers aged 16-17 – 127 children.

Rustemova shared the Health Office’s plans to maintain vaccination momentum and carry on with the work in this direction.

Notably, vaccination of the said category of people is carried out at medical organization sites and school health posts.

In total, five thousand women during pregnancy, 28 thousand women during the location period, and 63 thousand kids are eligible for vaccination with Pfizer.