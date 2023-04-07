Go to the main site
    Over 300 athletes to compete at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Kazakh capital

    7 April 2023, 16:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Astana city is to host the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships at the arena of the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace from April 9 through 14, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kazakh Wrestling Federation Secretary-General Dimash Sultanov, representatives of international teams and the country’s Federation started to arrive in the Kazakh capital. In total, 24 countries, including Kazakhstan, submitted their entries to the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships. Over 300 athletes are to vie for medals at the tournament.

    30 athletes, including eminent ones, are to represent Kazakhstan in men’s freestyle, men’s Greco-Roman, and women’s freestyle events.

    The opening ceremony of the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships is to be held at 5:00pm local time on April 9, 2023.

    Speaking at a press briefing, Aigul Bektenova, deputy chair of the Committee on Sport and Physical Education of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry, the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships first-place winners are to receive 2,300 US dollars. The runners-up are to get 1,400 US dollars, whereas the third-place finishers are to get 900 US dollars. The same prize money is to be paid to coaches.

    The 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships is a part of preparations for the World Wrestling Championships to be held in Belgrade, where wrestlers will get a chance to win 90 quotas for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

