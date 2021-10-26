Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 300,000 daily COVID-19 cases recorded globally

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 October 2021, 10:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi briefed on the global coronavirus situation, Kazinform reports.

As stated there, over 244 mln coronavirus cases were recorded the worldwide, over 300,000 new cases every day. Coronavirus killed more than 4.9 mln.

According to the WHO Regional Office for Europe, 35 out of 54 countries reported a surge in new coronavirus cases over the past 2 weeks. The most cases were registered in Poland with growth rate for the past 2 weeks hitting more than 160%. Coronavirus cases also grew by more than 120% in Hungary, by 110% in Georgia and 104% in the last 2 weeks. 19 countries of the WHO/Europ e reported a decrease in COVID-19 infections, particularly, Israel by 58%, Spain by 28%, Switzerland by 16%, Italy by 3%.


