Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Over 30 years Kazakhstan has passed the path that takes a century for other countries – Abayev

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 December 2021, 13:40
Over 30 years Kazakhstan has passed the path that takes a century for other countries – Abayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 30 years of independence Kazakhstan has passed the path that takes a century for other countries, First Deputy Head of the Administration of the Kazakh President Dauren Abayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the international scientific and practical conference «Leadership. Stability. Progress» Abayev stressed that over 30 years of independence Kazakhstan has passed the path that takes a century or more for other countries.

«Our nation made gigantic leaps in its modernization from a dependent to sovereign country, from a planned to market economy, from totalitarianism to an open and free society. And the main one in these 30 years of continuous development is its achievement in building a nation. We have become a matured civil society with its living spaces and markers,» said Abayev.

According to him, these markers are secularism, Kazakhstani identity, economic sufficiency and investment attraction, territorial integrity and common future.


Events   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar