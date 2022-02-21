Go to the main site
    Over 30 thou people receive COVID-19 booster jabs in Mangistau rgn

    21 February 2022, 19:40

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM – 30,249 people have been given COVID-19 booster shots in Mangistau region, Askar Sagimbayev, deputy head of the health office of the region, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Sagimbayev, out of those received COVID-19 booster shots, 5,698 are health workers, 4,990 teachers, 4,319 are representatives of security forces, 1,662 workers of industrial enterprises, 1,311 are fly-in/fly-out emplyees, as well as 123 wokers of medical and social and closed children's facilities.

    The number of people over 60 years old received a booster stands at 584.

    The first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to 217,145 people (55.9%) and the second component – 197,258 people (50.8%) in Mangistau region.

    The region has received 156,610 doses of Pfizer vaccine. So far, 11,005 people have been administered the first jab of the vaccine, including 6,052 teens aged 12-18, 1,543 pregnant women and others. The second jab has been given to 6,979 residents of Mangistau region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Mangistau region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Pfizer
