Over 30 thou doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Zhambyl rgn since Feb 1

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Vaccination of people against COVID-19 is underway in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Zhambyl region’s health office, a total of 31,500 doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to the region since February 1, 2021.

The first dose of the vaccine has been administered to the region’s 31,100 residents, including 8,303 health workers, 6,959 education facilities’ staff, 3,146 personnel of security forces and military, 207 students, 39 workers of social facilities, 500 civil servants, 18 persons with chronic diseases, and 11,928 persons of other groups.

Out of the 31,100, the second COVID-19 vaccine dose has been received by 7,506, including 4,318 health workers, 1,448 education facilities’ staff, 41 personnel of security forces, 16 students, 13 civil servants, two personnel of social facilities, and 1,668 persons of other groups, 21 days after the first inoculation.

The department said that it is planned to vaccinate over 600 thousand residents of Zhambyl region by the end of the year.

There are 36 COVID-19 vaccination sites as well as 18 mobile crews have been deployed to vaccinate employers of enterprise and large organization throughout the region.



