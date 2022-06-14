Go to the main site
    Over 30 people rescued in residential building fire in Semey

    14 June 2022, 16:20

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM - 15 adults and 16 kids were saved in the fire in the multi-storey residential building in Semey city, Kazinform reports.

    A fire broke out in the nine-storey residential building on Phizkulturnaya Street in Semey city, the press service of the Emergency Situations Service said.

    Kids, born in 2006 and 2008, were rescued from the smoke-filled apartment. They are in the hospital with signs of intoxication produced by combustion products. 31 more residents, including 14 kids, were rescued.

    The flat's hostess was taken to the hospital with skin burns.

    Firefighters evacuated 50 more people, of whom 15 are children, from the danger zone.

    To put out the fire 40 personnel and 10 vehicles of the fire department were involved.

    The preliminary cause of the fire is a violation of fire safety in the use of electrical equipment.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

