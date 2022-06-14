Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Over 30 people rescued in residential building fire in Semey

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 June 2022, 16:20
Over 30 people rescued in residential building fire in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM - 15 adults and 16 kids were saved in the fire in the multi-storey residential building in Semey city, Kazinform reports.

A fire broke out in the nine-storey residential building on Phizkulturnaya Street in Semey city, the press service of the Emergency Situations Service said.

Kids, born in 2006 and 2008, were rescued from the smoke-filled apartment. They are in the hospital with signs of intoxication produced by combustion products. 31 more residents, including 14 kids, were rescued.

The flat's hostess was taken to the hospital with skin burns.

Firefighters evacuated 50 more people, of whom 15 are children, from the danger zone.

To put out the fire 40 personnel and 10 vehicles of the fire department were involved.

The preliminary cause of the fire is a violation of fire safety in the use of electrical equipment.

photo

photo


East Kazakhstan region    Incidents   
News
Read also
Popular
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final