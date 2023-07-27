Over 30 healthcare facilities to be modernized in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Over 30 general district hospitals are planned to be put into service across Kazakhstan in 2024-2025, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare, 32 general district hospitals are to be modernly equipped, repaired, reconstructed or get additional units in 2024-2025 across the country.

Five healthcare facilities, including two in Turkistan region, one in Akmola region, one in Kostanay and one in North Kazakhstan region) will be overhauled completely at the expense of republican and local budgets.

Plans to overhaul healthcare facilities in Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions are being eyed.