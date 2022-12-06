Over 30 extreme-weather events this weekend, damage up to 6bn in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy saw over 30 extreme-weather events this weekend, bringing to over 6 billion euros the damage to crops and farms caused this year across the country, farm group Coldiretti said Monday, ANSA reports.

Thunderstorms, hurricanes and hailstorms swept across the country this weekend, Coldiretti said, flooding fields and stores, uprooting trees, destroying greenhouses, and ruining crops.

The worst destruction was wreaked in Sicily, Calabria, Puglia and Lazio, the farmers said.

The damage to the rich farming land of the Salento area of Puglia was huge, Coldiretti said.

But there was also damage further north and in Tuscany Monday the state highway between Prato and Pistoia was closed for flooding.

Some 20 centimeters of snow fell in Cortina in the Dolomites.

Venice was again saved from flooding by its MOSE barriers.

Photo: ansa.it



