Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Over 30 Belarusian companies taking part in industry fairs in Kazakhstan

    23 September 2022, 12:01

    MINSK. KAZINFORM On 21 September Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Kazakhstan Pavel Utyupin took part in the opening ceremony of the International Specialized Exhibition of Machinery Industry and Metalworking (Kazakhstan Machinery Fair) and the International Manufacturing Exhibition, BelTA learned from the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.

    Exhibitions are running at the EXPO IEC in the capital of Kazakhstan on 21-23 September. More than 30 Belarusian enterprises and organizations took part in the events. The enterprises affiliated with the Industry Ministry and the Education Ministry are represented at collective stands, Minsk Tractor Works and machine-tool enterprises have their own stands, BelTA reports.

    Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairbek Uskenbayev got familiar with the best products and services of Belarusian enterprises and organizations showcased at the exhibition.


    Photo: Embassy of Belarus in Kazakhstan
    Exhibition Belarus Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets cultural workers of Academy of Arts
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad