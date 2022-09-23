Over 30 Belarusian companies taking part in industry fairs in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM On 21 September Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Kazakhstan Pavel Utyupin took part in the opening ceremony of the International Specialized Exhibition of Machinery Industry and Metalworking (Kazakhstan Machinery Fair) and the International Manufacturing Exhibition, BelTA learned from the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.

Exhibitions are running at the EXPO IEC in the capital of Kazakhstan on 21-23 September. More than 30 Belarusian enterprises and organizations took part in the events. The enterprises affiliated with the Industry Ministry and the Education Ministry are represented at collective stands, Minsk Tractor Works and machine-tool enterprises have their own stands, BelTA reports.

Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairbek Uskenbayev got familiar with the best products and services of Belarusian enterprises and organizations showcased at the exhibition.



Photo: Embassy of Belarus in Kazakhstan

