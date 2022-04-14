Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 30,000 pregnant women get coronavirus vaccine

    14 April 2022, 10:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 997,418 people in Kazakhstan were administered the first jab of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, while 862,420 were given both, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    799,492 teens, 36,796 pregnant women, and 131,954 nursing moms were administered the first jab, while 717,522 teens, 31,343 expectant moms, and 112,114 breastfeeding moms received both.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan logged 16 more coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    5 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana