Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 30,000 pregnant women get coronavirus vaccine

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
14 April 2022, 10:26
Over 30,000 pregnant women get coronavirus vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 997,418 people in Kazakhstan were administered the first jab of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, while 862,420 were given both, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

799,492 teens, 36,796 pregnant women, and 131,954 nursing moms were administered the first jab, while 717,522 teens, 31,343 expectant moms, and 112,114 breastfeeding moms received both.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan logged 16 more coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties