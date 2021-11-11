Over 30,000 parents in Almaty eager to vaccinate kids with Pfizer

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 30,000 parents have granted their approval for vaccination of their children with Pfizer vaccine in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy head of the public health office of Almaty city Svetlana Sultangaziyeva revealed that there were 170,000 children aged 12 and over in Almaty city. In her words, 20% of parents (some 30,000) want to get their children vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

Ms Sultangaziyeva added that 20 healthcare institutions had been selected for the vaccination of minors.

For her part, deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty city Assel Kalykova added that vaccination with Pfizer vaccine would initially take place at healthcare facilities and then at schools of the city. She stressed that the doses of the vaccine would not be stored at schools, they would be delivered there by special mobile teams.

Earlier it was reported that the first batch of Pfizer vaccine had been delivered to Almaty city on Wednesday evening. The doses will be divided and transported to the regions of Kazakhstan in the coming days. For instance, 46,800 doses of Pfizer vaccine have already been delivered to Almaty region.



