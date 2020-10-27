Go to the main site
    Over 3 thou km of collective water pipes to be built in Kazakhstan in next 5 yrs

    27 October 2020, 12:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Collective water pipes projects are to receive 133.1 billion tenge under the Nurly zher program, until 2025, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Kazakh Ecology, Geology and National Resources Minister said during the government session on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the minister, KZT133.1bn will be injected into the collective water pipes projects, including KZT14.5bn into construction of new pipes, and KZT118.6bn into reconstruction of the existing ones.

    He went on to say that thus around 1,500km of new pipes would be constructed, and over 1,720km of pipes would be reconstructed in the next 5 years to come.

    «In 5 years, it is planned to build over 3,000km of collective pipes to ensure 100% supply with drinkable water,» he said.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Construction Kazakhstan
